Dai Nippon Sets Color Filters

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) will spend $225 million to build a plant for liquid-crystal display color filters based on an ink-jet process. This will mark the first time that a company implements the ink-jet production process, which promises to cut the cost of color filters by up to 40%, according to DNP estimates. LG Chem recently announced a new process for making filters via an ink-jet process, but without committing to building a plant (C&EN, Sept. 12, page 14). DNP expects to complete construction in Kurosaki, Japan, next summer.
