Dow Realigns Its Structure

Dow Chemical is realigning its three business portfolios into two. Performance Chemicals & Thermosets, Chemicals & Intermediates, and Plastics are being collapsed into Basic Plastics & Chemicals and Performance Plastics & Chemicals. CEO Andrew N. Liveris says the shift is in keeping with the company's move to a basics/performance business model. "Dow is accelerating the implementation of that strategy, capitalizing on our historical strengths in low-cost production, as well as our growth and success in innovative, market-driven businesses," he says. Several management changes accompany the realignment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter