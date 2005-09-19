Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fluorescent Flowers Lure Pollinators

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF JOSEFA ESCRIBANO
Credit: COURTESY OF JOSEFA ESCRIBANO

The brightly colored flower Mirabilis jalapa (shown, top) is literally a late bloomer, unfurling its petals only in the late afternoon. A new report suggests that the blossom is able to attract pollinators, despite evening's growing darkness, thanks to fluorescent pigments in the plant's petals (Nature 2005, 437, 334). Fernando Gandía-Herrero, Francisco García-Carmona, and Josefa Escribano of Spain's University of Murcia analyzed pigments from M. jalapa's petals and found fluorescence-emitting yellow betaxanthins as well as fluorescence-absorbing violet betacyanins. These pigments combine to create a fluorescent green pattern on the flower's petals (shown, bottom). Because bees and bats have visual receptors that are sensitive to green light, the researchers speculate that the fluorescent patterns lure these potential pollinators. Fluorescent signaling is an unusual mode of communication among plants and animals, having been observed previously only in budgerigars and mantis shrimp. The Murcia group's finding is the first report of plants using fluorescence to communicate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fruit’s metallic blue caused by lipid nanostructures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glowing mushrooms’ mechanism unmasked
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First naturally fluorescing frog found in Argentina

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE