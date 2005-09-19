Advertisement

Materials

Frozen Carbon Dioxide Templates Porous Materials

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ANDREW COOPER
Credit: COURTESY OF ANDREW COOPER

A new technique for creating porous materials has been developed by Andrew I. Cooper, James Long, and Haifei Zhang at the University of Liverpool, in England (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 13482). The researchers dissolved the sugar acetate 1,2,3,4,6-pentaacetyl ß-D-galactose (BGAL) in liquid CO2 within a stainless steel tube. They gradually lowered the tube into liquid nitrogen to freeze the CO2. Then they slowly warmed the tube in dry ice, releasing gaseous CO2 through a venting valve as it sublimed from the sample. The process converted the original BGAL powder into a solvent-free network of aligned tubular pores (shown). The researchers, who chose BGAL because it is highly soluble in CO2 and is solid at room temperature, report that the technique works with other sugar acetates. Cooper notes that it could, in principle, be extended to CO2-soluble polymers. The authors believe their aligned porous structures could find application in tissue engineering, for example, as scaffolds for aligned nerve cell growth.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

