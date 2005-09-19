Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Fuller, BASF Invest in Agion

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
SLOW SILVER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © AGION TECHNOLOGIES 2005
AgION technology provides for controlled release of antimicrobial silver ions from a zeolite lattice.
Credit: © AGION TECHNOLOGIES 2005
AgION technology provides for controlled release of antimicrobial silver ions from a zeolite lattice.

BASF Venture Capital and H.B. Fuller Ventures have made investments in AgION Technologies, a maker of silver zeolite antimicrobial compounds. AgION has raised $41 million from investors since its founding in 1997, and it seeks to raise $7 million more in its latest funding round, including $1.5 million each from BASF and Fuller. Representatives from both firms will join AgION's board. "We see potential for using this technology with our construction, powder coatings, and adhesives products," says Bob McGrath, managing director of Fuller Ventures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

