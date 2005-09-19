Fuller, BASF Invest in Agion

BASF Venture Capital and H.B. Fuller Ventures have made investments in AgION Technologies, a maker of silver zeolite antimicrobial compounds. AgION has raised $41 million from investors since its founding in 1997, and it seeks to raise $7 million more in its latest funding round, including $1.5 million each from BASF and Fuller. Representatives from both firms will join AgION's board. "We see potential for using this technology with our construction, powder coatings, and adhesives products," says Bob McGrath, managing director of Fuller Ventures.
