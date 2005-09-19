Government & Policy Roundup

The Energy Information Administration is projecting significantly higher natural gas prices as a result of damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf Coast region affected by Hurricane Katrina. The market is likely to stay tight over the next couple of months, with natural gas spot prices "between 37 and 50% above 2004 averages."
California has passed a law, S.B. 600, which requires the state to set up a biomonitoring program for chemical exposures. It would be modeled on the human monitoring program run by the Centers for Disease Control & -Prevention.
The Government Account-ability Office has reported that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has failed to meet its goal of providing a completely integrated, electronic patent process. The report (GOA-05-1008T) says the problem stems from weaknesses in PTO's information technology investment management process.
