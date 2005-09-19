Nominations for 2006 ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award

Nominations are now being sought for the 2006 Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award. This award is open to any scientist or team of scientists whose research has had a significant effect on medicinal chemistry. Although other types of accomplishments (such as a new research tool or a biological discovery) will not be excluded, emphasis will be placed on medicinal chemistry, recent contributions, and scientists whose accomplishments have not already been adequately recognized in the form of other honors. The award will be presented at the National Medicinal Chemistry Symposium in Seattle, June 25-29, 2006.
Nominations must include a letter of nomination and a recent curriculum vitae of the nominee. A seconding letter is optional but highly recommended. Materials must be received by Nov. 1. Submit nominations to Kenneth A. Jacobson, Chief, Molecular Recognition Section, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, NIDDK, NIH, Bldg. 8A, Room B1A-19, 8 Center Dr., Bethesda, MD 20892-0810; phone (301) 496-9024; fax (301) 480-8422; e-mail: kajacobs@helix.nih.gov. Nominators are encouraged to contact Jacobson, chair of the Awards Nominating Committee, before submission.
