Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Reichhold Sale

Citing poor performance in recent years, Dainippon will sell subsidiary to its management

by William J. Storck
September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Gaither
[+]Enlarge
Credit: REICHHOLD PHOTO
Credit: REICHHOLD PHOTO

Dainippon Ink & Chemicals (DIC) will sell its Reichhold unit in a management buyout for the bargain-basement price of a dollar. DIC also will forgive $229 million of Reichhold's $431 million in outstanding debt. Of the remaining $202 million, DIC will recover $30.3 million on the day of the sale and slightly more than $171 million in three years.

Dainippon paid $540 million to acquire Reichhold in 1987. Since then, the Japanese company says it has cultivated extensive North American and European operations in polymers for coatings and composites. However, DIC says Reichhold's unfavorable results in recent years have prompted it to divest the unit.

Reichhold's sales in 2004 totaled $922 million at current exchange rates, but the unit had an operating loss of $29.1 million and a net loss of $308 million.

Reichhold will be headed by John S. Gaither, 61, who spent 32 years with the company--including as president of three different divisions, chief operating officer, and chairman of European operations--before leaving in 1998. Gaither returned to the firm in May 2004.

Gaither has assembled a team of former and current Reichhold veterans who are participating in the management buyout. "We believe we can make a difference that will enable Reichhold to live up to the potential we know it has," he says.

Phil G. Phillips, president of Chemark Consulting Group, says Reichhold now has strong and knowledgeable management. But, he adds, "the test of the viability of Reichhold's new strategy will be time, plus several other key elements." These include effectively passing along raw material costs on all products, but particularly coatings resins; providing value in service, fast product turnaround, and effective communications; focusing on the most valuable segments; and making the difficult decisions in account management and its own personnel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical maker Hexion files for bankruptcy
Ashland hatches plan for new directors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel to exit chemicals within 12 months

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE