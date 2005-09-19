Advertisement

Sanofi, Sandoz Push Generics

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Sanofi-Aventis is countering the recent U.S. approval of a generic form of its Allegra- brand fexofenadine with the introduction of its own generic. Prasco Laboratories will distribute Sanofi's generic version of the allergy drug. Sanofi has filed patent-infringement suits against its generics rivals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Barr Pharmaceuticals; those suits are not expected to be settled until next year. Meanwhile, Sandoz, the generics unit of Novartis, has filed a lawsuit against FDA seeking a ruling on its pending New Drug Application for the human growth hormone Omnitrope. The application, filed in 2003, has been on hold pending legislation that would allow FDA to approve generic versions of protein-based drugs.

