Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Accepts Bush’s Plan for Mercury Emissions

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Senate last week narrowly affirmed the Bush Admin-istration’s recent controversial rule for reducing mercury emissions from power plants. The Senate did so by defeating, 51 to 47, a resolution to overturn part of the EPA rule. Sponsors of the resolution, including Democrats and Republicans mainly from the Northeast, wanted the Senate to overturn a portion of the March rule that allows emissions trading of the neurotoxic metal. In the rule, EPA changed a determination that mercury from power plants, like emissions of the metal from facilities such as waste incinerators, was a hazardous air pollutant that should be tightly controlled at every smokestack and disallowed from emissions trading schemes. By no longer classifying power-plant mercury as an air toxic, the agency paved the way for the emissions trading plan. This lets a power plant potentially increase its mercury emissions by purchasing pollution allowances from generating facilities that reduce their releases of the metal. This controversial provision of the EPA rule is the target of lawsuits filed by more than a dozen states and several environmental groups.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE