Solvay, Grace Open in China

Solvay is setting up a plastics technical center in Shanghai. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2006, the center will provide R&D services to Chinese customers of Solvay's specialty polymers. Future developments could include upstream research work in the specialty polymers value chain. Separately, W.R. Grace is opening a new office in Shanghai and a technical service center in Beijing. The Shanghai office serves as the headquarters for Grace China Ltd. and is a consolidation of four separate offices. The technical center includes testing labs for cement and cement additives, and concrete and concrete admixtures.
