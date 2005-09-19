Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

UN Urged to Boost Global Science Capacity

September 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A package of United Nations reforms, hammered out for weeks by the 191-member General Assembly, was to be considered by heads of state and diplomats meeting in New York last week to celebrate the UN’s 60th anniversary. During negotiations, several of the document’s points were either heavily diluted or eliminated entirely. Among the latter were nonproliferation and disarmament issues, which UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called a “disgrace,” one that he hoped would be corrected by the diplomats. A commitment to break down trade barriers was greatly weakened, but a strong statement declaring the UN’s condemnation of terrorism remained. The document’s section on development supported the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, which Annan touts as a strategy for eliminating abject poverty around the world. Leaders of global scientific, engineering, and medical organizations—including some in which the National Academies participate—called on the UN diplomats to boost international capacity in science, technology, and innovation to help achieve the millennium goals. The statement, which was signed by the heads of 11 international groups, also called for the need to reinvigorate universities in countries in which the university sector is weak and to create centers of excellence in science, engineering, and medicine. The statement concluded by stressing the need for the UN to beef up its institutional capability to address urgent science- and technology-based global issues.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE