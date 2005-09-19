More Pharma, R&D for Lonza

Lonza will expand capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Visp, Switzerland. A $20 million first phase, to be completed during 2006, will include a new building and enlarged drying capacity. The firm later plans two production trains for final products and up to three drying trains. Separately, the company is building a new R&D center in Nansha near Guangzhou, China. The center, to house about 60 scientific personnel, is expected to open in the first quarter of next year. An existing R&D group in Guangzhou will relocate there.
