Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bracing for Rita

Gulf Coast firms take precautions even as they still reel from Katrina's impact

by Marc S. Reisch
September 26, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SOAKED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SPACE IMAGING AND GLOBALSECURITY.ORG
Satellite image of Air Products' hydrogen facility, in eastern New Orleans, shows flooding after Katrina hit.
Credit: SPACE IMAGING AND GLOBALSECURITY.ORG
Satellite image of Air Products' hydrogen facility, in eastern New Orleans, shows flooding after Katrina hit.

HURRICANE WATCH

As Hurricane Rita bears down on the Gulf Coast region this weekend threatening even more mayhem, chemical producers continued toting up the economic losses from Hurricane Katrina.

Oil and gas production in the Gulf slipped as producers again evacuated workers from drilling rigs and platforms. Oil and chemical industry managers were shutting down some operations as the storm headed toward the Texas coast--among them BP's Texas City chemical and refinery complex and Lyondell Chemical's Chocolate Bayou and Matagorda plants. At C&EN's press time, daily oil and gas production in the Gulf was off 73% and 47%, respectively, according to the government's Minerals Management Service.

Firms whose operations were severely compromised a few weeks ago because of Katrina took steps toward recovery. DuPont said its titanium dioxide plant in DeLisle, Miss., suffered significant floodwater damage to infrastructure, process controls, and electrical equipment. Start-up is slated by year's end, though full capacity won't be restored until spring 2006.

Air Products & Chemicals said its New Orleans hydrogen facility sustained heavy wind and water damage. Much of the water has been pumped out of the plant, and the firm now has road access to the site. Bringing the facility back up by year's end depends on restoration of power, natural gas, and the availability of repair supplies, the firm said.

Even companies that escaped direct damage to their operations are reeling from Katrina's effects. Water treatment firm Nalco, for example, estimates that Katrina will cost it $25 million in lost business and extra costs.

At least three new companies have joined a chorus of firms including DuPont, Dow Chemical, Albemarle, and Eastman Chemical to announce across-the-board price increases. Nalco, Rohm and Haas, and Engelhard say Katrina exacerbated the availability and pricing of energy and raw materials, and so they, too, are implementing broad price increases.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hurricane Ida slams the US Gulf Coast
Sasol looks ahead to Lake Charles restart
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers mostly unscathed by Hurricane Laura

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE