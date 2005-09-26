Southeast/southwest ACS Regional Meeting

[+]Enlarge Credit: MEMPHIS CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The ACS joint 57th Southeast and 61st Southwest Regional Meeting (SE/SWRM 2005), hosted by the ACS Memphis Section, will be held Nov. 1-4 at the Peabody Hotel & Convention Center in Memphis.

SE/SWRM 2005 will feature 15 symposia on topics such as biological, environmental, materials, and polymer chemistry; chemical education; and the traditional areas of analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry.

More information on the meeting programs, workshops, special events, exposition, graduate school/industrial fair, registration, and housing is on the SE/SWRM ACS 2005 meeting website: www.chem.memphis.edu/acs/seswrm.html.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

Six symposia on biological and biomedical applications of chemistry are highlights of the meeting, beginning with "Bioactive Lipids" on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and followed later in the week by "Biomedical Applications of Polymers" and "Biosensors." On Nov. 3, Bruker BioSpin will sponsor a symposium, "NMR Spectroscopy & Structural Biology," which will discuss current technical developments and innovative applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy for the study of biomacromolecules. The company will also sponsor a symposium and a related workshop, "NMR Application in Metabonomics & Metabolomics" focusing on new uses of NMR to study drug toxicity, metabolite profiles, and treatment efficacy as well as for clinical studies in disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring. The symposium "Frontiers in Nucleic Acid Chemistry" continues an established tradition at the annual Southeast Regional Meetings of offering a forum to discuss recent developments in this area of biochemistry.

Programming for educators includes two symposia: "Guided Inquiry in the Chemistry Curriculum," which will focus on both the classroom and the instructional laboratory, and "Innovations in the Teaching of Chemistry," presented by instructors who have replaced or augmented conventional lectures and discussion sections and who will describe their successes. A one-day Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning (POGIL) workshop for college/university instructors will be offered on Nov. 4.

Following his successful presentation at the 2004 Southeast Regional Meeting, Jay M. Brown has organized a second symposium on "Chemistry and the Law" for Nov. 2. Other symposia include "Nanomaterials and Composites: Synthesis, Properties & Applications," "Functionalized Metal Nanoparticles for Sensing Applications," and "Spectroscopy & Chemistry of Matrix-Isolated Species."

The technical program will culminate on Nov. 4 with the Southern Chemist Award address by this year's recipient, James M. Tour of Rice University. He will present some of his research into molecular electronics, electroactive polymers, and combinatorial routes to precise oligomers, the work that led to his selection for this award.

On Nov. 3 and 4, SE/SWRM will continue its tradition of hosting a large undergraduate program, this year organized by the student affiliate group at Christian Brothers University. The Friday program will include a Graduate School & Industrial Fair, which will provide an opportunity for upper-level undergraduates to meet with graduate school and industry representatives. For additional information, contact Ted Burkey at tburkey@memphis.edu.

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, the winners of the Southeast and the Southwest Regional Industrial Innovation Awards will present their work. The Southwest recipient, Thomas Puckette of Eastman Chemical, Longview, Texas, will speak on "Improved Hydroformylation Processes and the Invention of Numerous Phosphorus Ligands for the Low-Pressure Oxo Process." The Southeast winners--Johnny Reynolds, Jim Swanson, Walter Meisner, Michael Bean, Randy Cush, John Hott, William Itterly, Elray Roper, Leah Rosenheck, Clay Scherer, Ian Shirley, James Swanson, Thomas Truncellito, Philip Wege, Karen Westcott, and Melvin Witcher of Syngenta Crop Protection, Greensboro, N.C.--will discuss their work on the "Development of the Impasse Termite Product." The Industrial Innovation Award recipients will be honored at the regional awards reception that evening. All attendees are invited to participate.

The Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) will hold two half-day short courses Nov. 1 at the Peabody Hotel: Laboratory Waste Management and Laboratory Safety Management in Academia, followed on Nov. 2 by a full-day workshop, How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, CHAS will present the symposium "Chemical Safety & Audits for Industry & Academia."

Two other ACS-sponsored workshops scheduled are Thriving in the Workplace: An Awareness Program on Nov. 2, sponsored by the ACS Younger Chemists Committee, and How To Start a Co-Op, sponsored by Undergraduate Programs on Nov. 3.

SPECIAL EVENTS

On Nov. 2, there will be a drawing in the Tennessee Exhibition Hall to select an "honorary Peabody Duckmaster." The winner will lead the morning parade of ducks to their fountain in the Peabody Grand Lobby at 11 AM on Nov. 3. The lucky winner's name will be drawn at the mixer open to all attendees on Nov. 2 from 5 to 6:30 PM at the Tennessee Exhibit Hall.

?A special award luncheon at the Peabody Hotel is planned for Thursday, Nov. 3, to recognize recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences; winners of the Industrial Innovation Awards; and James Tour, recipient of the 2005 Southern Chemist Award.

On Nov. 4, all meeting attendees are invited to start their day with a complimentary continental breakfast hosted by ACS Board member and District IV Director Eric C. Bigham. Bigham will share the latest information and governance decisions from the Washington, D.C., national meeting and provide a forum for members to bring their ideas, suggestions, comments, and criticisms to governance.

Immediately following breakfast, the Southeast and Southwest Regional Meeting Boards will meet individually. Each local section in the Southeast and Southwest Regions is strongly urged to send a voting member to the board meeting because the boards will be considering changes in their bylaws and voting to select host sections for future meetings. Following the board meetings, past, present, and future regional meeting planners from both regions will gather to exchange ideas and share experiences.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

The ACS Office of Career Services will host a resource center that will offer professional development programs and individual counseling services. The following workshops will be held on Nov. 1: Targeting the Job Market, Interviewing Skills, and Résumé Preparation.

The center will also schedule individual résumé reviews on Nov. 1 and 2. Interested attendees should bring copies of their résumés. Sign-up for reviews will begin on Nov. 1 during meeting registration. For more information, call the ACS Office of Career Services at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209.

The ACS Chemjobs Regional Employment Center is offering a new online service that will provide members and employers with a venue to meet and discuss job opportunities. The new service offers employers an opportunity to sign up, post jobs, and search résumés--all online. Job seekers will have the ability to sign up, post their résumés, search jobs, and apply online. ACS members and national and student affiliates interested in submitting their résumés to employers, as well as employers interested in submitting job openings, should visit chemistry.org/careers and follow the instructions to sign up or contact Garretta D. Rollins at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209. All participants must register for the meeting as well. The Chemjobs Regional Employment Center will be held on Nov. 1 and 2 from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

EXPOSITION

The meeting exposition will be held from 10 AM to 6:30 PM on Nov. 2 and from 10 AM to 4 PM on Nov. 3 in the Tennessee Exhibit Hall. Limited time is still available for exhibitor presentations or workshops all day Nov. 2 and 3 and for the morning of Nov. 4. Exhibitor information, booth layouts, and application forms are available at www.chem.memphis.edu/ACS/rm_exhib.html. For additional information, contact Bill McLaughlin, exhibits chair, at bill.mclaughlin@spcorp.com.

REGISTRATION

Advance registration is now open and may be accessed at www.chem.memphis.edu/acs/seswrm.html. Register online with a credit card or download a form to mail or fax to the ACS Office of Society Services. Take advantage of the discount available before advance registration closes on Oct. 24. Call (901) 678-4416 for information or a copy of the registration form or register online.

The program book will list the date, time, and location of all oral and contributed papers and meeting events and the authors. Registrants will be given a CD containing all of the abstracts with the program. A print version of the abstracts is available for $25, but it must be ordered by Oct. 14.

HOTEL

SE/SWRM 2005 has negotiated special rates at the historic Peabody Hotel & Convention Center on Union Ave. at Second St. in downtown Memphis--just a 15-minute ride from the airport by taxi or airport shuttle. Contact the hotel directly at (800) PEABODY or (901) 529-4000 and request the special ACS rate. Register early to guarantee a discount. For questions, please contact the program chair, Henry Kurtz, at (901) 678-3067 or hkurtz@memphis.edu.

To stay apprised of the meeting details, visit the meeting website often at www.chem.memphis.edu/acs/seswrm.html.

GETTING THERE

ACS has negotiated discounted rates for air and ground travel good for up to five days before and after each meeting.

Air: United [(800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM] and US Airways [(877) 874-7687, Gold File No. 97692959] both offer discounts off published domestic fares and unrestricted coach fares and do not require a Saturday-night stay. United offers 5% off fares booked 30 days in advance. US Airways offers 5% off fares booked 60 days in advance.

Ground: Contact Avis [(800) 331-1600, ID Code B120799] or Hertz [(800) 654-2240, ID Code CV# 02UZ0004].

