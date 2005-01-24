Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Hairy Heads of Science, Ozone as Air Purifier

by Deanna Miller
January 24, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

LOTS OF LOCKS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF LUXURIANT FLOWING HAIR CLUB FOR SCIENTISTS
Jung (from left), Schuch, and Linsner show off their award-winning hair.
Credit: COURTESY OF LUXURIANT FLOWING HAIR CLUB FOR SCIENTISTS
Jung (from left), Schuch, and Linsner show off their award-winning hair.

Hairy heads of science

The Luxuriant Flowing Hair Club for Scientists (LFHCfS), defined at http://www.improbable.com/projects/hair/hair-club-top.html as "a club for scientists who have, or believe they have, luxuriant flowing hair," has announced the winners of its annual contest for scientists with outstanding heads of hair, Richard Morin reports in the Washington Post of Dec. 19, 2004.

The Women of the Year are three sisters--Johanna, Laurel, and Elisabeth Bobrow--who have a total of "more than 7 feet of hair," according to a LFHCfS press release. Johanna, a staff biologist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory, has hair that "is 49 inches long and is currently dark blue," says the release. Laurel is an MIT student majoring in brain and cognitive science. Elisabeth is an electrical engineer with BAE Systems.

LFHCfS was founded by Marc Abrahams, who also created the Ig Nobel Awards and edits the Annals of Improbable Research. Abrahams explained to Morin that he got the idea for LFHCfS when his wife told him of a dream she'd had about Steven Pinker, a Harvard psychologist with noteworthy hair.

Abrahams said his wife "had a dream that she would be editing a special issue of a psychology journal, and that the one editorial rule she was given was that every article had to mention Steven Pinker's luxuriant flowing hair." [Editor's note: Such a dream is technically called a nightmare.]

Ozone as air purifier

Alec E. Kelley of West Chester, PA., sent in an ad for the PROZONE in the Philadelphia Inquirer of Nov. 18, 2004. According to http://www.biotechresearch.com, the PROZONE is an air purifier that "safely generates ozone to destroy household air pollution."

The ad reads: "Organic pollutants removed by the PROZONE include fungus, bacteria, formaldehyde, ammonia from pet urine, cooking odors, skunk odors, ferret odors, fecal and other urinary odors, perfumes, colognes, tobacco, smoke, and creosote from fireplaces. It also removes viruses."

The list of "inorganic" pollutants removed by the PROZONE is just as surprising: "dust, methylene chloride, phenols, PCBs, humic acid, DIMPs, glycerols, kepones, methyl ethyl keytones, acetone from fingernail filings, styrene, nitro compounds, formic acid, benzoic, butanes, ethanes, pentanes, propanes, methanes, alcohols, cyanides, detergents, phosphates, and many more."

Kelley says part of the ad's question-and-answer section reads as follows: "Q. But why do they give ozone levels in air pollution alerts? Does ozone cause an allergic reaction? A. Absolutely not. Ozone relieves allergies. That alert is a big misunderstanding. Nature increases ozone in high-pollution conditions to balance out pollution. So the weather services measure ozone levels to determine how high the pollution [is] because ozone is easy to measure."

In addition, the ad says the device "disperses activated oxygen like guided missiles throughout the room." Kelley comments, "It would seem to me to be a real health hazard to anyone in the room at the time, and it doesn't tell you that you should be out of the room while it does its work."

If the PROZONE also happens to remove the hair that long-haired people shed all over the house, it might make a nice prize for the Luxuriant Flowing Hair Club for Scientists to give its winners. They can be trusted to use the device without injuring anyone, as long as they don't re-gift it to nonscientists.

This week's column was written by Deanna Miller . Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Ig Nobel Prizes
Simple, Effective Lethal Injection
Scent And Sensitivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE