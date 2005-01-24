Soaps and Detergents
Customer needs range from high-end surface modification chemistry to affordable ingredients for emerging markets
January 24, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 4
Customer needs range from high-end surface modification chemistry to affordable ingredients for emerging markets
Credit:
Customer needs range from high-end surface modification chemistry to affordable ingredients for emerging markets
Huygens probe lands safely on Titan, sends back stunning first images
Technique promises direct observation of lipids in samples ranging from skin to potato chips
Enantioselective organocatalytic hydride reductions of ∝ ,β-unsaturated aldehydes achieved
French fine chemicals firm hopes to show up on pharma industry radar after a wave of acquisitions
EPA guidance on exempting volatile organic compounds from regulation gets scrutiny