Soaps and Detergents

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8304cov1open.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8304cov1open.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 24, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 4

Customer needs range from high-end surface modification chemistry to affordable ingredients for emerging markets

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 4
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Soaps and Detergents

Customer needs range from high-end surface modification chemistry to affordable ingredients for emerging markets

A Shrouded World Revealed at Last

Huygens probe lands safely on Titan, sends back stunning first images

Imaging Lipids

Technique promises direct observation of lipids in samples ranging from skin to potato chips

  • Synthesis

    Reducing Alkenes Like Nature Does

    Enantioselective organocatalytic hydride reductions of ∝ ,β-unsaturated aldehydes achieved

  • Business

    Finding Pcas

    French fine chemicals firm hopes to show up on pharma industry radar after a wave of acquisitions

  • Environment

    Smog, Policy, and Chemistry

    EPA guidance on exempting volatile organic compounds from regulation gets scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Hairy heads of science, Ozone as air purifier

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT