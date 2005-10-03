U.S. to Provide Nuclear Fuel for Peaceful Uses

The U.S. will contribute nuclear reactor fuel to a multilateral fuel bank that would be available to countries that refrain from enriching uranium. Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna last week that the U.S. would convert up to 17 metric tons of highly enriched uranium to low-enriched uranium, which is usable in power plants but not nuclear weapons. “Through this arrangement, I believe we can advance our common goals of fighting proliferation while expanding the use of nuclear power around the world,” Bodman said. Fuel in the reserve-enough to power 10 nuclear reactors-would be released if IAEA requested it for an eligible country whose supply had been disrupted. “Our Administration firmly believes that all responsible nations should have access to peaceful uses of the atom,” Bodman said.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter