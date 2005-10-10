ACS National Election Ballots

Ballots for the American Chemical Society’s fall 2005 national election were mailed to members on Sept. 26. If you have not received your ballot, you may request a duplicate ballot by calling customer service at (800) 218-4026, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM–5 PM central time, no later than Nov. 8. A newly designed paper ballot was mailed to all eligible voting members in a white envelope with “Urgent Official Election Ballot Enclosed” written in red. You may cast your vote electronically via the Internet or by a paper ballot. The voting deadline is Nov. 12. Information on all candidates can be found at chemistry.org/election.
