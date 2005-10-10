Advertisement



October 10, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 41

Politically savvy atmospheric chemist talks about his plans for the National Academy of Sciences, which he will lead for the next six years

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 41
Policy

Ralph J. Cicerone

Politically savvy atmospheric chemist talks about his plans for the National Academy of Sciences, which he will lead for the next six years

Handling Nuclear Evidence

Nuclear forensics melds traditional crime-busting technology with radiological science

Chemical Intolerance

Researchers explore relationships between this environmentally induced illness and addiction

  • Materials

    Nanotech Makes Your Brown Eyes Blue

    Scientific advances are making colored contact lenses more sophisticated&#151;and popular

  • Business

    Czechs Take Aim at Biotechnology

    New life sciences cluster in Brno builds on centuries-old traditions

  • Environment

    Dow: U.S. in Natural Gas Crisis

    Andrew Liveris, CEO of Dow, tells Senate committee that natural gas prices threaten industry

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

The Ginkgo Tree's Chemical Charms

Aesthetically pleasing and medically useful, ginkgolides fascinate Koji Nakanishi

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

2005 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

