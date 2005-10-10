Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

  • Kerr-McGee will separate its chemical business, the titanium dioxide maker Tronox, with an initial public offering in the fourth quarter. The firm said earlier this year that it was considering a sale or IPO of the business.

  • Diversa CEO Jay M. Short has left the company “by mutual agreement with the board.” Edward T. Shonsey, executive vice president of internal development, has been named interim CEO. The firm says it will focus on strengthening its commercial position to move toward profitability.

  • LG Chem has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the U.S., a $40 million plant in Gordon County, Ga., that makes acrylic countertops.

  • DuPont has agreed to acquire Pedex, which employs about 130 people in Wald-Michelbach, Germany, in the manufacture of high-technology brush filament. DuPont expects to complete the purchase by the end of this month.

  • DuPont has sold Anchorage Systems to the private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners. The nearly 100-employee business, now called Fasloc, makes polyester resin cartridges for securing roof support bolts used in mines.

  • CMP Information has relocated the Informex custom chemical trade show from New Orleans to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The event will take place Feb. 14-16, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

  • Solvay Chemicals has named Richard Hogan to succeed David Birney as president and CEO. Birney remains CEO of Solvay America.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE