Kerr-McGee will separate its chemical business, the titanium dioxide maker Tronox, with an initial public offering in the fourth quarter. The firm said earlier this year that it was considering a sale or IPO of the business.
Diversa CEO Jay M. Short has left the company “by mutual agreement with the board.” Edward T. Shonsey, executive vice president of internal development, has been named interim CEO. The firm says it will focus on strengthening its commercial position to move toward profitability.
LG Chem has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the U.S., a $40 million plant in Gordon County, Ga., that makes acrylic countertops.
DuPont has agreed to acquire Pedex, which employs about 130 people in Wald-Michelbach, Germany, in the manufacture of high-technology brush filament. DuPont expects to complete the purchase by the end of this month.
DuPont has sold Anchorage Systems to the private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners. The nearly 100-employee business, now called Fasloc, makes polyester resin cartridges for securing roof support bolts used in mines.
CMP Information has relocated the Informex custom chemical trade show from New Orleans to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The event will take place Feb. 14-16, a week earlier than originally scheduled.
