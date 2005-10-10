Cancer Vaccine Firm Cuts Staff

CancerVax will cut back its staff from 183 to approximately 80 as a result of its decision to discontinue Phase III clinical trials of its melanoma vaccine Canvaxin. The drug, being developed in collaboration with Serono, was no better than a placebo, an independent board found. CancerVax says it has three other in-licensed cancer vaccines in its pipeline, all targeting epidermal growth factor receptors. One is in Phase II trials.
