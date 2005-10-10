Advertisement

Environment

Centers Chosen for Children’s Health Study

October 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
The National Institute of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD) has awarded contracts to six centers to complete the first phase of the National Children’s Study, mandated by Congress in 2000. Eventually, the study will follow 100,000 children from before birth to age 21, seeking information to prevent and treat health problems, such as autism, birth defects, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. “It would meticulously measure [children’s] environmental exposures while tracking their health and development, seeking the root causes of many childhood and adult diseases,” NICHD Director Duane Alexander says. The centers named are the University of California, Irvine; the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City; Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with Drexel University; the University of Utah, Salt Lake City; and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with the Medical College of Wisconsin. The study seeks also to explain anomalies such as why Hispanic children suffer disproportionately from overweight and asthma, and why African American infants are more likely to be born prematurely.

