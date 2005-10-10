Ciba Slates Antioxidants in Singapore

Ciba Specialty Chemicals will spend about $100 million to build a phenolic antioxidants plant on Jurong Island, Singapore. The new plant will include synthesis, blending, and forming facilities with an initial capacity of 30,000 metric tons per year. Start-up is expected in early 2008; marketing will target the polymer industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The Ciba plant will be supplied with raw material by an alkylated phenol facility that Schenectady International will also build on Jurong Island over the next three years.
