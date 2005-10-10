Combination Drug Deal Set

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals has formed a license and research pact with CombinatoRx under which it will get access to CombinatoRx's library of more than 2 million combinations of known pharmaceuticals. Angiotech will apply them to its own therapies that combine drugs with medical devices and biomaterials. Angiotech will pay CombinatoRx $27 million up front and invest $15 million in the firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter