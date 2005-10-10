Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Extreme Tour, Blog Highlight NCW 2005

by Aalok Mehta
October 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

American Chemical Society President William F. Carroll will lead staff and members on an Extreme Tour of 15 cities and keep a blog as part of this year's National Chemistry Week, which will be held from Oct.16 to 22.

Carroll plans to visit 15 local sections over 10 days and travel more than 12,000 miles on a madcap journey to participate in NCW events and raise money for Project SEED. He's also promised to shave his head, dye his hair, or play air guitar at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta in exchange for large donations to Project SEED. His blog (or Weblog, an Internet diary usually arranged in reverse chronological order) at chemistry.org/extremencwtour will chronicle the trek, which will range from San Juan, P.R., to Buffalo, N.Y., to Los Angeles.

NCW is the society's largest annual event. Nearly every local section and more than 10,000 volunteers are expected to participate in community outreach and education activities that highlight the importance of chemistry and the 2005 theme, The Joy of Toys. Typical events include talks, demonstrations, museum exhibitions, and college visits.

Students will participate in two popular NCW contests: a poster contest for grades K-12 and Chemvention, which challenges student affiliate chapters to create a toy that teaches a concept of chemistry.

To celebrate NCW, ACS Publications is providing free access to the full text of the top three most accessed articles from each ACS journal until Oct. 23. This content will be available at pubs.acs.org/ncw beginning on Oct. 14.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Organic Division Hosts Video Contest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anticipation Builds For National Chemistry Week

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE