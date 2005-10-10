Hercules in Chinese Pact

Hercules has formed a joint venture with two Chinese methylcellulose producers. The venture, named Hercules Tianpu Chemical, will include a combined 6,000 metric tons per year of methylcellulose capacity run by Luzhou North Chemical Industries in Luzhou, Sichuan province, and by a related firm, Suzhou Tianpu, in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province. The venture will also include a new 12,000-metric-ton methylcellulose plant under construction in Zhangjiagang and set to open next year using Hercules technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter