Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Infringement Cases Advance

October 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Two patent infringement cases have progressed through the courts. In one, the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a lower court damage award of $154 million against Shell Chemical and in favor of Dow Chemical subsidiary Union Carbide. Shell wanted to overturn a jury verdict that it had infringed Carbide patents for making ethylene oxide. The appeals court remanded the case back to U.S. district court and told it to consider increasing the award to account for exports of catalysts used to make ethylene oxide. In the other case, Chevron Phillips Chemical has agreed to drop a suit against BASF after the latter showed that its patents on certain styrene-butadiene co-polymers do not infringe Chevron Phillips' patents.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow Chemical wins $1 billion judgment against Nova Chemicals
Dow petition rejected in Nova polymer case
Nova Scores Patent Win In Dow Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE