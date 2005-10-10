Inside Instrumentation

Partners launch chip for bacterial diagnosis

STMicroelectronics, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and Mobidiag, located in Helsinki, Finland, has introduced a lab-on-a-chip application for DNA-based detection of sepsis-causing bacteria. The system is to be used in combination with gram staining, an assay that identifies broad classes of bacteria, to optimize the choice of antibiotic treatments. The new product combines a diagnostic assay from Mobidiag with STs In-Check platform. Amplification of the DNA by the polymerase chain reaction and analysis with a low-density microarray take place in a single, self-contained microelectromechanical system, or MEMS, chip that is the size of a standard microscope slide. The assay identifies 10 sepsis-causing bacteria and methicillin-resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus.

PE, Eppendorf sign comarketing deal

PerkinElmer and eppendorf have signed a comarketing agreement to promote microarray technology combining Eppendorfs DualChip arrays with PerkinElmers Scan-Array GX Microarray Analysis System. The DualChip technology offers identical arrays on a single slide. The PerkinElmer/Eppendorf combination is targeted at a wide range of applications, including medical, clinical, and biotechnology research. In addition, PerkinElmer has introduced the LumiLux Cellular Screening Platform, a system for screening live cells in a 1,536-well format using luminescence.

Shimadzu, IST team up for compound ID

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is partnering with Ion Signature Technology to offer ISTs new mass spectrometry software with its gas chromatography/mass spectrometry instruments. The IST software, which employs algorithms created specifically for ultrafast, high-sensitivity compound identification even in contaminated samples, is designed for high-throughput testing labs in environmental science, forensics, petrochemicals, and chemicals.

Bruker introduces compact X-ray system

Bruker AXS has launched smart breeze, a new compact X-ray crystallography system that features the air-cooled Smart Breeze 4K CCD detector and a compact goniometer and X-ray generator. The system includes AutoStructure software for automatic 3-D structure determination of organic and coordination compounds using X-ray data. It is aimed at synthetic research groups and teaching facilities. We are now very excited to be able to offer a lower cost system with truly automated, robust structure determination software, says Michael Ruf, director of chemical crystallography software at Bruker AXS. We expect that easy and fast access to unambiguous structural confirmation of new compounds will have a rather significant impact on the world of synthetic chemistry.

CEM forms division for reaction scale-up

CEM Corp. has formed a new division to focus on systems for scaling up reactions that involve microwave synthesis. The company will invest at least $10 million over the next five years to develop systems for synthesizing multikilogram and manufacturing-scale quantities of materials. The formation of this new division will enable CEM to offer a complete microwave synthesis solution from discovery phase to full production scale and will have a major impact on companies specializing in pharmaceutical sciences, biosciences, specialty chemicals, and polymer synthesis, says Michael J. Collins, president and chief executive officer. The new division will be headed by Michael J. Collins Jr., who oversaw the development of CEMs Voyager system for scale-up to 1 kg.

BUSINESSES CHANGE HANDS

Thermo Electron sold its diagnostics business, formally known as Thermo Biostar, to Inverness Medical Innovations for $52.5 million in cash last month. Although the point-of-care and rapid-diagnostics business has performed well, we do not believe it to be a strategic fit with Thermos long-term strategy for growth, says Marijn Dekkers, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Electron. We remain committed to growing Thermos presence as the world leader in analytical instruments while creating greater value for our shareholders, customers, business partners, and employees. Meanwhile, Caliper Life Sciences, a liquid handling and lab on a chip company, has acquired privately held NovaScreen Biosciences for $22 million in cash and stock, plus payments of up to $8 million if the business reaches revenue milestones within a 30-month period. The purchase will give Caliper access to Nova-Screens applications expertise in pharmaceutical and biotechnology screening, profiling, and assay development.