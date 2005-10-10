Lowering Barriers to Science Education

ENABLER [+]Enlarge Credit: Photo by Susan Morrissey

The number of minority students studying science, technology, education, and mathematics (STEM) needs to be higher, but how to make that happen is a challenge that has been the focus of numerous reports and meetings. One meeting aiming to bring a fresh perspective to this issue occurred in Washington, D.C., last month.

The forum, Science & Technology Brain Trust: Minority Participation in America's Future-A Roadmap to Success, was part of the 2005 Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Hosted by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), the half-day session included two panels that focused on identifying and overcoming obstacles that discourage minorities-in particular African American students-from choosing STEM careers.

Minority participation in [STEM] careers is severely lacking in the U.S., Johnson said. Nations overseas are pouring resources into increasingly sophisticated research and development efforts. It is imperative that we increase our competitiveness by utilizing a terrific but untapped resource here at home: our minority workforce, she stressed.

Underscoring her point that minorities need to be encouraged to pursue STEM degrees was panelist Michael P. Crosby, executive officer of the National Science Foundation's National Science Board. He noted that, although minorities represent an increasingly larger share of college students, the overall student population has leveled off. Because minorities are less likely to major in STEM fields, this situation results in a lower percentage of total STEM graduates and an increased dependence on foreign talent to fill related workforce needs.

When students enter college, Crosby said, the percentage of African American students who are interested in getting a science degree is larger than that of white students. At graduation, however, the percentage of blacks receiving science degrees is lower than that for whites.

A key reason for the loss of black science majors, Crosby said, is that, in terms of attendance, African American students are not typical four-year college students. He noted that most black students attend community colleges and often are forced to place their education on hold to earn money to cover costs. Because science disciplines are not easily adaptable to such pauses, students opt to study other subjects. To reverse this trend, the government must increase support for these students to allow for a continuous college career, he explained.

Another obstacle that can hold back students from pursuing STEM degrees is the need to take prerequisite courses early in middle and high school, said Gale E. Burkett, chief operating officer of GB Tech, a Houston-based technology service company. He noted that interest in STEM must be sparked and encouraged early in the K-12 education cycle to ensure that students take the basic courses needed to get them on track to major in these areas. According to Burkett, such course decisions come as early as sixth grade.

Burkett also said that the shortage of good teachers-and therefore high-quality science and math courses-is an obstacle to producing good scientists and engineers. He, like other panelists, stressed that to overcome this situation, more effort must be made to attract, train, and equip teachers in STEM areas.

Providing teachers with the proper tools and training was also emphasized by Tyrone D. Taborn, chief executive officer of Career Communications Group. He noted that the U.S. already has a federal policy designed to set an education standard. But that program, No Child Left Behind, can be effective only if teachers are given the support they need, too, he explained.

Although the education system is moving to help students over barriers in STEM education, parents must also do their part, the panelists agreed. We can't entrust the complete education of our children to the schools, Taborn said. He pointed out that parents must take an active role in their child's education by, for example, attending their school's parent-teacher night.

Industry should also play a bigger role in encouraging STEM careers, Burkett noted. If STEM-related companies-particularly African-American-led companies-were to work closely with the community to show what scientists and engineers do every day, he explained, it would go a long way toward drawing in students.

Burkett also believes that positive exposure to successful STEM professionals, such as engineers like him, will spark interest. It is my perception that we don't glorify engineers as we do other careers, he said, adding that this needs to change.