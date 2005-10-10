Mitsui Hikes Elastomers

Mitsui Chemicals will spend $175 million at its Ichihara Works in Chiba, Japan, to build a new ethylene-propylene-diene-terpolymer (EPDM) plant. The company says the 75,000-metric-ton-per-year facility, based on its own metallocene catalyst, will be the world's largest single-train EPDM plant when it opens in two years. The Japanese company already operates two EPDM plants at Ichihara with combined capacity of 50,000 metric tons. Mitsui says the EPDM market is growing at 10% per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter