The 2005 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem 2005) will be held Dec. 15-20 in Honolulu. This is the fifth in a series of conferences that began in 1984 to disseminate recent research results in the chemical sciences among chemists of the Pacific Rim countries, thereby fostering industrial development and improving local and global environments and the material well-being of their peoples. Pacifichem 2005 will promote collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists that improve the quality of life throughout the world and will feature a broadly based scientific program highlighting recent contributions.

MEETING INFORMATION ON THE WEB The latest information on the technical program, housing availability, travel arrangements, speaker information, local arrangements, and other aspects of the 2005 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies is available on the Pacifichem website: www.pacifichem.org. The most up-to-date version of the technical program is the Web version. The information on this site will be updated as the meeting nears. Because some locations and/or times may change after C&EN's press time, please be sure to pick up an on-site program booklet at the meeting.

The technical program is organized into 11 topical areas: agrochemistry; analytical chemistry; biological chemistry; chemistry and the community; environmental and green chemistry; inorganic chemistry; macromolecular chemistry; materials chemistry and nanotechnology; medicinal chemistry; organic chemistry; and physical and theoretical chemistry. More than 11,000 presentations will be given in 957 oral and poster sessions.

Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society, the Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Korean Chemical Society, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, and the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the 2005 congress will be hosted by CSJ. Ten additional chemical societies headquartered in Pacific Basin countries are official participants.

Pacifichem 2005 will feature an exposition with displays by more than 50 organizations. Located in the Coral Ballroom Foyer of the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the exposition will be held Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18. It will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

REGISTRATION & HOUSING

Registration and housing for pacifichem 2005 are now open on the Pacifichem website at www.pacifichem.org.

REGISTRATION. All delegates must register in order to attend the congress and technical sessions. Early registration closes on Nov. 1. Registration fees will increase after this date. The registration fee includes the opening ceremony, the Pacifichem Lecture and reception, attendance at the technical sessions and exposition, use of the shuttle bus service, use of the hospitality center and participation in the tour program, and use of the Pacifichem Internet Cafs. Members of the sponsoring and official participating societies receive discounts on their registration fees.

REGISTRATION PROCEDURES. Prior to Nov. 1, registration can be done in one of four ways: Internet, www.pacifichem.org; phone, (508) 743-0192; fax, (508) 759-4552; or mail, Pacifichem 2005, c/o Convention Data Services, 107 Waterhouse Rd., Bourne, MA 02532, USA.

After Nov. 1, registration fees will increase and only Internet registration will be available. Attendees who register after Nov. 1 may pick up their registration credentials on-site during registration hours at the registration area, which is in the ballroom foyer of the Sheraton Waikiki.

ON-SITE REGISTRATION. Attendees may also register on-site. The Pacifichem registration area will be located on the second floor in the ballroom foyer of the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel. For your convenience, on-site program booklets will be located in the registration area and at various locations at the Pacifichem hotels. Registration hours are Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3-7 PM; Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 AM-7 PM; Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 AM-5 PM; and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 AM-7 PM.

ABSTRACT PICK-UP. All attendees will receive a CD-ROM of the conference abstracts. These CDs can be picked up in the registration area of the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel and the Mid-Pacific Conference Center at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Attendees will receive an abstract pickup ticket with their registration credentials. Present this ticket at the abstract pickup counter to receive your CD-ROM of abstracts.

HOUSING. The deadline for Pacifichem housing is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Please see the Pacifichem website for more information on housing.

TRANSPORTATION. United Airlines is the official airline carrier for Pacifichem 2005. Special discounts and zone fares are available through United. Hertz and Avis also have special car rental rates available for attendees. Please visit the Pacifichem website for more information on these programs.

TOURS

The following tours have been planned for registered attendees and their guests during the 2005 Pacifichem meeting. Tickets can still be purchased online through the Pacifichem registration website at www.pacifichem.org/c_registration and on-site during the meeting. Please note that some tours will not be accessible to all those covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Attendees requiring special assistance should indicate so upon registering. Tickets purchased in advance will be included in the registration packets mailed within the U.S. and Canada only. Tour tickets not included in the registration packets can be picked up on-site at the tour desk located in the Lurline Room at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. On-site, refunds may be obtained up to 48 hours prior to the scheduled tour. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to departure for all tours. Tours that fail to meet the required minimums will be canceled, and attendees will be given a full refund. Prior to the meeting, the Volcano Field Trip will be held from Tuesday, Dec. 13, to Thursday, Dec. 15, on the big island of Hawaii. Registration is open for the Volcano Field Trip tour until Oct. 15. If you haven't made reservations and would like to register for this premeeting tour, please visit the Pacifichem website at www.pacifichem.org/c_tours for further details.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

TT1AW, TT1CW: 4:15 AM-9:30 PM. Hawaii--Grand Circle Island Tour. Hawaii is an island of wonder and diversity; the Big Island has everything from volcanoes to black-sand beaches and tropical rain forests. The air-conditioned deluxe Mini Coach is equipped with large windows for exceptional viewing, and the informative and personalized tour is narrated by professional driver guides. Does not include lunch; admission included to the City of Refuge and Volcanoes National Park. Cost: $280 Adult, $268 Child (two to 11 years). Please note that airfare is included in the cost of the tour.

TT2AW, TT2CW: 5 AM-7 PM. Maui--The Valley Isle Tour. From natural wonders to luxurious resorts, Maui has it all. Visit 10,000-foot Haleakala, the world's largest dormant volcano; spectacular Iao Needle in lush Iao Valley; and the colorful whaling port of Lahaina, which once was the capital of Hawaii. Does not include lunch; admission included for Haleakala National Park. Cost: $280 Adult, $268 Child (two to 11 years). Please note that airfare is included in the cost of the tour.

TT3AW, TT3CW: 6:15-10:30 AM. Arizona Memorial Excursion. Relive the entire dramatic "day of infamy" as you tour the National Park Visitor Center. A film of the 1941 attack precedes this moving visit to the memorial site. Dress: Shirt and shoes required on the memorial; swimsuits not permitted. Round-trip transportation from your Waikiki hotel is included. A child under two sitting on your lap is free. Cost: $19 Adult, $16.50 Child (one to 11 years).

TT4AW, TT4CW: 6:30-11:15 AM. Pearl Harbor/Arizona Memorial Tour/City. Get a special look at Honolulu's history by viewing Pearl Harbor and boarding the Arizona Memorial before heading downtown for a narrated tour of Honolulu's city highlights. View Iolani Palace--home to Hawaii's monarchs, Kawaiahao Church and Mission Houses, Hawaii's State Capitol, Washington Place, and King Kamehameha Statue. Strollers and swimsuits are not allowed on launch. Shoes must be worn. No backpacks, diaper bags, fanny packs, purses, or shopping bags. Cost: $27 Adult, $13.50 Child (four to 11 years).

TT5AW, TT5CW: 6:30 AM-3:30 PM. Stars & Stripes Tour. Visit where World War II began and ended for the U.S. This tour will allow you to see Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial. Travel across Ford Island Bridge to the Mighty MO for a guided tour of the most celebrated battleship. You may purchase lunch at the snack bar on the ship. Leave Pearl Harbor and drive into historic Honolulu to Punchbowl on a guided tour of the National Cemetery of the Pacific. Then, enjoy the drive through downtown Honolulu's highlights. Cost: $64 Adult, $53 Child (four to 11 years).

TT6AW, TT6CW: 7:40 AM-3:45 PM. Oahu--Grand Circle Island Tour. Bring your camera for a breathtaking 120-mile trip around Oahu. Drive inside Diamond Head Crater, then to the Diamond Head Lookout. Other sights include the Kahala residential area with its prestigious homes, Hanauma Bay, Koko Head and Koko Head Crater, Blowhole, Sandy Beach, and Makapuu Beach. Next you'll drive through the Hawaiian Homestead lands of Waimanalo to the famed Nuuanu Pali Lookout, Byodo-In Temple, Chinaman's Hat Island, Kahana Bay, and famed North Shore beaches. On the way back to Waikiki, you'll see the sugarcane and pineapple fields of Central Oahu. Does not include lunch. Cost: $60 Adult, $29 Child (two to 11 years).

TT7AW, TT7CW: 8:30 AM-11 PM. Waikiki Trolley Tours. Your all-day/evening pass includes boarding and reboarding privileges at popular attractions and shopping destinations throughout Oahu. Choose either the Honolulu City Line or Ocean Coast Line of trolleys. Both include the Dining & Entertainment Line. Thirty-seven great stops include Hilo Hattie, Kahala Mall, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Bishop Museum, Sea Life Park, Maui Divers' Jewelry Design Center, and Hanauma Bay. Cost: $25 Adult, $14 Teen, $10 Child (five to 11 years).

TT8AW, TT8CW: 9 AM-1 PM. Deluxe Little Circle Island Tour. This 60-mile narrated tour reveals Hawaii's many moods--tranquil coves, lush tropical forests, and majestic, rocky cliffs along the blue Pacific. Some stops include Diamond Head Crater, Pali Lookout, and a spectacular view of Honolulu from Mount Tantalus. Cost: $23 Adult, $20 Child (five to 11 years).

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

TT9AT, TT9CT: 4 AM-7 PM. Kauai--The Garden Isle Tour. The island of enchantment! Visit spectacular Waimea Canyon, the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific." Cruise up the Wailua River and listen to the Hawaiian Wedding Song in the romantic Fern Grotto, the most popular wedding site in all Hawaii. Does not include lunch; admission included for the Wailua River Boat Cruise. Cost: $280 Adult, $268 Child (two to 11 years). Please note that airfare is included in the cost of the tour.

TT11AT, TT11CT: 5 AM-7 PM. Volcano Tour. Look into the recent lava flows of Kalapana and Volcanoes National Park, on the Big Island. This tour focuses on the closest approach to the recent lava flows allowed by Civil Defense. Lava viewing conditions change daily and may involve a hike of approximately 2 miles over rough, uneven, lava surfaces. Does not include lunch; admission included for Volcanoes National Park. Cost: $280 Adult, $268 Child (two to 11 years). Please note that airfare is included in the cost of the tour.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

TT21AF, TT21CF: 7:30 AM-4 PM. Hiking, Snorkeling & Boogie-Boarding. Experience the rush of the ultimate eco-activity on this adventurous 60-mile tour. Activities include snorkeling to marvel at native tropical fish; hiking through breathtaking, hidden valleys along flowing streams and a picturesque waterfall; and boogie-boarding at one of the most awesome beaches in the world! Bring swimwear, sunscreen, beach towel, water bottle, and walking shoes. Moderately challenging! Cost: $73 Adult, $53 Child (eight to 11 years).

TT23AF, TT23CF: 10 AM-10 PM. Polynesian Cultural Center. Explore seven re-created Polynesian villages, watch "Ancient Legends of Polynesia" performed on canoes, then view "Polynesian Adventure" and "The Living Sea" in the IMAX Theatre. A buffet dinner and show will cap the day. Open Monday through Saturday, 12:30 to 9:30 PM. Round-trip transportation from Waikiki via air-conditioned vehicle. Cost: $63 Adult, $47 Child (five to 11 years).

TT24AF, TT24CF: 4-9 PM. Paradise Cove Luau. Located on a 121-acre beachfront estate, the site is the stage for a Hawaiian-style luau supper and Polynesian entertainment where all are encouraged to feel the Aloha Spirit for a day. You may want to participate in arts and crafts and games or help pull in the fishing net at a hukilau ceremony. Cost: $65 Adult, $45 Child (two to 11 years).

TT25AF, TT25CF: 4:15-7:30 PM. Ali'i Kai Catamaran Dinner Cruise. Dine from a generous buffet of island favorites and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and high-energy live Polynesian show. Dance to the rhythm of the ocean or stroll on the observation deck for a memorable view of the Waikiki skyline. Round-trip transportation from Waikiki is included. Cost: $57 Adult, $34 Child (four to 11 years).

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

MONDAY, DEC. 19

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

SPECIAL EVENTS

Congress Opening Ceremony. Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30-7 PM, in the ballroom of the Sheraton Waikiki. The ceremony will be opened by a traditional Hawaiian chant followed by welcoming remarks by the chair of the conference, the governor of Hawaii, and the mayor of Honolulu.

Pacifichem 2005 Plenary Lecture. Thursday, Dec. 15, 7-8 PM, in the ballroom of the Sheraton Waikiki. Professor Sumio Iijima, a distinguished member of the Chemical Society of Japan, will be the featured lecturer.

Congress Opening Mixer. Thursday, Dec. 15, 8-10 PM, on the Diamondhead Lawn of the Sheraton Waikiki. All delegates and guests are welcome.

Exposition. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 AM-5 PM. Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 AM-2 PM. Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom Foyer.

Student Poster Competition. Friday, Dec. 16, noon-2 PM. Sheraton Waikiki Ballroom. Approximately 200 student finalists selected from over 2,000 Pacifichem poster submissions will participate in the competition.

WORKSHOPS

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning II

Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu Suite 1

25 PM

Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning (POGIL) is a student-centered instructional strategy that engages students in working together in the classroom to construct their own understanding. Participants will build on their experiences in the POGIL I workshop to (1) identify challenges students face in learning chemistry; (2) develop intervention strategies to facilitate student learning; and (3) consider ways to adapt POGIL to a variety of teaching contexts including large lecture classes and laboratories. This workshop will be pertinent to conference participants engaged in teaching. This workshop is supported by the National Science Foundation.

Gaussian User's Group

Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu Suite 3

9 AM4 PM