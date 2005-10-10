Ticona Sells Topas Business

Celanese's Ticona unit has agreed to sell its Topas cycloolefinic copolymers business to Japan's Daicel Chemical Industries and Polyplastics. Polyplastics is an Asian joint venture between Ticona (45%) and Daicel (55%). The sale, expected to close by the end of the year, will include a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Oberhausen, Germany, that Ticona completed in 2000. Celanese put the loss-making business on the block late last year. Applications for the polymer include lenses, toner binders, and packaging.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter