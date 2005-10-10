Twin Rivers Closes Plant

Twin Rivers Technology is closing the fatty acids plant in Painesville, Ohio, that it acquired from Lonza in 2002. Sixty-nine people will be affected, although Twin Rivers says it hopes to make a new product such as biodiesel at the site. At the same time, the firm says it is increasing fatty acid production in Quincy, Mass., and entering supply agreements with two companies, one in the U.S. and one in Malaysia.
