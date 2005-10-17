Chemical Stocks

|THIRD-QUARTER STOCK PRICEa
|CHANGE FROM SECOND-QUARTER CLOSE
|CHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSE
|PRICE/EARNINGS RATIOb
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|Air Products
|$61.23
|$54.49
|$55.14
|-8.6%
|-4.9%
|18.3
|Albemarle
|38.36
|34.65
|37.70
|3.4
|-2.6
|18.1
|Arch
|26.40
|22.90
|23.25
|-6.9
|-19.2
|30.6
|Cabot
|36.20
|31.32
|33.01
|0.0
|-14.7
|17.1
|Cambrex
|20.96
|18.46
|18.96
|-0.5
|-30.0
|28.3
|Cytec Industries
|48.50
|39.52
|43.38
|9.0
|-15.6
|13.8
|Dow Chemical
|49.14
|40.63
|41.67
|-6.4
|-15.8
|10.2
|DuPont
|44.30
|38.04
|39.17
|-8.9
|-20.1
|15.8
|Eastman Chemical
|58.30
|44.70
|46.97
|-14.8
|-18.6
|9.4
|Engelhard
|29.78
|27.47
|27.91
|-2.2
|-9.0
|14.5
|Ferro
|23.12
|17.01
|18.32
|-7.8
|-21.0
|31.6
|FMC Corp.
|62.60
|55.33
|57.22
|1.9
|18.5
|13.9
|H.B. Fuller
|35.87
|27.90
|31.08
|-8.8
|9.0
|22.7
|Georgia Gulf
|36.22
|23.11
|24.08
|-22.4
|-51.6
|7.7
|Hercules
|14.69
|12.05
|12.22
|-13.6
|-17.7
|14.1
|Huntsman
|24.02
|16.74
|19.55
|-3.6
|-20.2c
|na
|Lubrizol
|44.00
|39.47
|43.33
|3.1
|17.6
|14.6
|Nalco
|21.80
|15.89
|16.87
|-14.1
|-13.6
|na
|PPG Industries
|66.40
|57.94
|59.19
|-5.7
|-13.2
|12.5
|PolyOne
|7.58
|5.86
|6.06
|-8.5
|-33.1
|8.3
|Praxair
|51.51
|46.00
|47.93
|2.9
|8.6
|20.8
|Rohm and Haas
|47.71
|39.91
|41.13
|-11.2
|-7.0
|15.3
|Sigma-Aldrich
|64.96
|55.99
|64.06
|14.3
|6.0
|19.8
|Stepan
|26.56
|22.37
|25.06
|13.4
|2.9
|21.4
|Terra Industries
|8.49
|6.25
|6.65
|-2.4
|-25.1
|8.6
|C&EN chemical stock indexd (1992 = 100)
|206.2
|180.1
|186.4
|-3.4%
|-9.4%
|Dow Jones industrial average
|10705.6
|10270.7
|10568.7
|2.9%
|-2.0%
a Adjusted for stock splits.
b As of Sept. 30, 2005.
c From beginning of trading on Feb. 14, 2005.
d Based on the average stock price for the 25 companies listed.
na = not available.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter