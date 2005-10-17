Elastomers Bounce Back
Commodity synthetic rubber makers have been stretching profits because of improved sales, but are now struggling with high raw material prices
October 17, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 42
Commodity synthetic rubber makers have been stretching profits because of improved sales, but are now struggling with high raw material prices
Credit:
Commodity synthetic rubber makers have been stretching profits because of improved sales, but are now struggling with high raw material prices
Collection of papers on environmental and health impacts of nanomaterials is the first of its kind
New And Notable In The Chemical Industry
Updates, debate on proposed regulations preoccupy chemical conference delegates in Europe