October 17, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 42

Commodity synthetic rubber makers have been stretching profits because of improved sales, but are now struggling with high raw material prices

Business

Elastomers Bounce Back

Commodity synthetic rubber makers have been stretching profits because of improved sales, but are now struggling with high raw material prices

Bird Flu Angst

U.S. and the United Nations move to mobilize vaccine and drugmakers

Nano Database Goes Online

Collection of papers on environmental and health impacts of nanomaterials is the first of its kind

  • Environment

    New Products

    New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

  • Policy

    Countdown to Reach

    Updates, debate on proposed regulations preoccupy chemical conference delegates in Europe

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

CEFIC Recognizes United Portuguese Industry, Community

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Giant squid caught on film, World's oldest noodles

 

