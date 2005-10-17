Cabot Micro in Surface Move

Cabot Microelectronics has acquired Surface Finishes Co., a small Addison, Ill., firm that specializes in precision machining at the subnanometer level. Cabot Micro calls itself the leading producer of chemical mechanical planarization slurries for the polishing of semiconductor wafers. CEO William P. Noglows says the purchase advances a year-old initiative to apply this experience to other technically demanding applications.
