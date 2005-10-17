Advertisement

Business

Drug and Biotech Stocks

Biotech companies scored big in the third quarter

by William J. Storck
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
 THIRD-QUARTER STOCK PRICEaCHANGE FROM SECOND-QUARTER CLOSECHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSEPRICE/ EARNINGS RATIOb
 HIGHLOWCLOSE
MAJOR PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
Abbott Laboratories$49.99$41.94$42.40-13.5%-9.1%18.0
Baxter International40.9537.0839.877.515.420.3
Bristol-Myers Squibb25.2723.9724.06-3.7-6.114.8
Eli Lilly & Co.57.2652.5253.52-3.9-5.719.2
Johnson & Johnson65.1861.9463.28-2.6-0.218.9
       
Merck31.9527.2127.21-11.7-15.310.5
Pfizer27.6024.8024.97-9.5-7.111.7
Schering-Plough22.4518.4821.0510.40.8100.2
Wyeth46.5144.0046.274.08.615.8
C&EN pharmaceuticalindex c (1992 = 100)367.5350.0351.4-3.1%-2.0% 
Dow Jones industrialaverage10705.610270.710568.72.9%-2.0% 
       
BIOPHARMACEUTICAL AND DRUG DISCOVERY COMPANIES
Amgen86.1760.8679.6731.824.228.3
Biogen Idec42.8034.0839.4814.6-40.727.4
Celera Genomics13.0010.7812.1310.6-11.8def
Cephalon46.9838.4746.4216.6-8.816.3
Chiron44.3434.9643.6525.131.0128.4
       
Cytogen5.413.684.04-22.8-64.9def
Genentech94.7479.8684.214.954.781.0
Genzyme75.2059.7071.6419.223.434.3
Gilead Sciences48.7640.9948.7610.839.439.0
Icos27.7721.1427.6230.5-2.3def
       
MedImmune33.6526.7933.6525.924.1129.4
Millennium Pharmaceuticals11.099.149.330.6-23.1def
Protein Design Labs29.9220.1228.0038.535.5def
Vertex Pharmaceuticals22.3515.5322.3532.6111.4def
Xoma1.941.411.764.8-32.1def
C&EN biopharmaceutical index d (1992 = 100)534.2447.7528.918.6%13.0% 
NASDAQ2218.22057.42151.74.6%-1.1% 

a Adjusted for stock splits.

b As of Sept. 30, 2005.

c Based on the average stock price for the nine drug companies listed.

d Based on the average stock price for the 15 biopharmaceutical companies listed.

def = deficit in previous four quarters.

