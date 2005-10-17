Drug and Biotech Stocks

|THIRD-QUARTER STOCK PRICEa
|CHANGE FROM SECOND-QUARTER CLOSE
|CHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSE
|PRICE/ EARNINGS RATIOb
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|MAJOR PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
|Abbott Laboratories
|$49.99
|$41.94
|$42.40
|-13.5%
|-9.1%
|18.0
|Baxter International
|40.95
|37.08
|39.87
|7.5
|15.4
|20.3
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|25.27
|23.97
|24.06
|-3.7
|-6.1
|14.8
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|57.26
|52.52
|53.52
|-3.9
|-5.7
|19.2
|Johnson & Johnson
|65.18
|61.94
|63.28
|-2.6
|-0.2
|18.9
|Merck
|31.95
|27.21
|27.21
|-11.7
|-15.3
|10.5
|Pfizer
|27.60
|24.80
|24.97
|-9.5
|-7.1
|11.7
|Schering-Plough
|22.45
|18.48
|21.05
|10.4
|0.8
|100.2
|Wyeth
|46.51
|44.00
|46.27
|4.0
|8.6
|15.8
|C&EN pharmaceuticalindex c (1992 = 100)
|367.5
|350.0
|351.4
|-3.1%
|-2.0%
|Dow Jones industrialaverage
|10705.6
|10270.7
|10568.7
|2.9%
|-2.0%
|BIOPHARMACEUTICAL AND DRUG DISCOVERY COMPANIES
|Amgen
|86.17
|60.86
|79.67
|31.8
|24.2
|28.3
|Biogen Idec
|42.80
|34.08
|39.48
|14.6
|-40.7
|27.4
|Celera Genomics
|13.00
|10.78
|12.13
|10.6
|-11.8
|def
|Cephalon
|46.98
|38.47
|46.42
|16.6
|-8.8
|16.3
|Chiron
|44.34
|34.96
|43.65
|25.1
|31.0
|128.4
|Cytogen
|5.41
|3.68
|4.04
|-22.8
|-64.9
|def
|Genentech
|94.74
|79.86
|84.21
|4.9
|54.7
|81.0
|Genzyme
|75.20
|59.70
|71.64
|19.2
|23.4
|34.3
|Gilead Sciences
|48.76
|40.99
|48.76
|10.8
|39.4
|39.0
|Icos
|27.77
|21.14
|27.62
|30.5
|-2.3
|def
|MedImmune
|33.65
|26.79
|33.65
|25.9
|24.1
|129.4
|Millennium Pharmaceuticals
|11.09
|9.14
|9.33
|0.6
|-23.1
|def
|Protein Design Labs
|29.92
|20.12
|28.00
|38.5
|35.5
|def
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|22.35
|15.53
|22.35
|32.6
|111.4
|def
|Xoma
|1.94
|1.41
|1.76
|4.8
|-32.1
|def
|C&EN biopharmaceutical index d (1992 = 100)
|534.2
|447.7
|528.9
|18.6%
|13.0%
|NASDAQ
|2218.2
|2057.4
|2151.7
|4.6%
|-1.1%
a Adjusted for stock splits.
b As of Sept. 30, 2005.
c Based on the average stock price for the nine drug companies listed.
d Based on the average stock price for the 15 biopharmaceutical companies listed.
def = deficit in previous four quarters.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter