Data Show Rise in Jobs

U .S. chemical employment increased in September, according to the Labor Department. But lower reporting from states impacted by Hurricane Katrina and related modifications the government had to make to adjust for companies in the affected areas that could not report make the data less than reliable. The seasonally adjusted numbers show total chemical employment rising by 1,200 from August to 879,500. Compared with September 2004, total employment was down 6,000. While total employment was rising, the number of production workers fell by 2,100 from August to 508,200.
