Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Finding Drug Metabolic Sites

Computational technique predicts how drug compounds will break down

by Stu Borman
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Zamora
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Perugia Photo
Credit: University of Perugia Photo

Drug Discovery

A software program that could have a significant impact on drug discovery has been developed and tested by a European group.

The program, MetaSite, predicts which part of a potential drug compound will be metabolized by one of the major human cytochrome P450 enzymes. It also predicts which cytochrome will catalyze the process. Cytochrome P450s are key enzymes in the elimination of drugs from the body.

If knowledge of a compound's degradation site could be determined in advance, medicinal chemists could protect that site chemically and thus prolong the compound's lifetime in the body. Chemists could also use the information to prescreen new drug candidates for suitability, design prodrugs (inactive compounds that become drugs when metabolized), or help assess a drug's ADME/Tox (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity) properties.

MetaSite was conceived by Ismael Zamora of Lead Molecular Design, Sant Cugat del Valls, Spain, and was codeveloped with chemistry professor Gabriele Cruciani's group at the University of Perugia, Italy, and researchers at Molecular Discovery in London, who now report on its capabilities (J. Med. Chem. 2005, 48, 6970).

Cruciani and coworkers note that earlier computational techniques for predicting metabolic reaction sites are not generally used by pharmaceutical researchers because they're inaccurate, undependable, and difficult to carry out. MetaSite, on the other hand, predicts compound metabolic sites and identifies the cytochrome P450 involved with about 80% accuracy and takes only a few seconds per compound to do so. Required input is a 2-D structure of the compound and 3-D structures of the enzymes, which are already known for the major human cytochrome P450s.

Christopher A. Lipinski, discoverer of the Lipinski rules for predicting compounds' potential as drugs, says: Cruciani and his group have made a valuable contribution to the ADME area by making the MetaSite software available via an Internet download [from www.moldiscovery.com] at no cost for academic and noncommercial use. The group has made using MetaSite as easy as possible for medicinal chemists.

Tudor I. Oprea, chief of the division of biocomputing at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, calls MetaSite a major breakthrough in our understanding of small molecule-cytochrome P450 interactions. To my knowledge, it's the first in silico method that predicts with at least 70%, but mostly 80% or higher, accuracy the site of metabolism and inhibition of small molecules related to P450 enzymes. True predictivity is achieved, regardless of chemical class.

For preclinical drug discovery, he adds, MetaSite should be on every desktop. It is that important.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single agent targets three parasitic infections
Forecasting toxicity before the damage is done
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To Uncover Substrates For Mystery Enzymes, Fragment-Based Approaches May Be A Poor Fit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE