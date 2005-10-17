Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

House Refinery Bill Squeaks by

Measure to boost U.S. refining capacity survives in House, faces uncertain future in Senate

by Glenn Hess
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Barton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Susan Morrissey
Credit: Photo By Susan Morrissey

Responding to fuel shortages and soaring energy prices in the wake of the recent hurricanes, the House of Representatives on Oct. 7 narrowly passed legislation that would encourage the construction of new refineries in the U.S.

Lawmakers voted 212 to 210 in favor of the measure crafted by House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe L. Barton (R-Texas) after Republican leaders extended the roll call by 40 minutes while they lobbied their own members to switch votes and support the bill. Democrats denounced the GOP for abusing parliamentary procedures and said the bill would do nothing to ease energy costs this winter.

The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, would streamline the government permitting process for approving new refinery projects, open federal lands including closed military bases for future refinery construction, and limit to six the number of fuel blends that refiners are required to produce to reduce urban air pollution.

Barton said that Hurricanes Katrina and Rita made clear that the U.S. needs additional refinery capacity, especially new facilities outside the Gulf Coast region. No new refinery has been built in the U.S. since Marathon Oil's 245,000-barrels-per-day facility at Garyville, La., was completed in 1976. "We use 21 million bbl of oil a day and only have the refinery capacity for 16 million on a good day. And after Katrina and Rita, we haven't had many good days," Barton said.

Before taking the measure to the floor, House leaders dropped a controversial provision that would have eased Clean Air Act new source review rules that require industrial facilities to install new pollution controls when an expansion project results in increased emissions.

The National Petrochemical & Refiners Association and other industry groups welcomed the House action, but environmental activists said the legislation would hand the profit-rich oil industry unneeded benefits. "It is time for Congress to put real solutions to work to help lower energy prices and cut Americas oil dependence instead of weakening environmental protections and subsidizing the oil industry," said David Hamilton, director of the Sierra Club's energy program.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama’s Energy Plan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy & Environment: Controlling CO2 Emissions Remains A Divisive Issue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Clears Energy Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE