Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ineos Is Buying BP's Innovene

Acquisition will transform Ineos into a major player in the chemical industry

by Patricia Short
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Big Buy
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BP Photo
Innovene plant at Chocolate Bayou, Texas, will be transferred to Ineos.
Credit: BP Photo
Innovene plant at Chocolate Bayou, Texas, will be transferred to Ineos.

The privately held British firm Ineos will become a top chemical industry player with an agreement to buy Innovene, BPs olefins and derivatives operation, for $9 billion.

BP split off the olefins business from its other, more profitable chemical operations in April 2004, planning to launch the unit on the stock market.

BP sweetened the olefins package in November 2004 by adding two of its refineries, and early this year the operations were officially formed into Innovene. By that time, BP was fielding a number of acquisition offers, according to CEO John Lord Browne.

Innovene had 2004 sales of roughly $18 billion in olefins, derivatives, and refining. The $9 billion cash sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, includes all of Innovenes manufacturing sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy. The deal also includes Innovenes stake in its styrenics joint venture with Nova Chemicals and its markets and technologies. The sale is expected to be completed early in 2006.

The deal will vault Ineos&#151;which has an exceptionally low profile&#151;into the top tier of global chemical companies. According to CEO Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos already has sales of about $8 billion per year. That figure, combined with the contribution from Innovene, would have placed the company as the sixth largest chemical company worldwide, between ExxonMobil and Total, in C&ENs latest ranking of the top 50 global chemical companies (C&EN, July 18, page 20).

This is a transformational acquisition elevating Ineos, says Ratcliffe, whose company has thrived by buying and investing in unfashionable commodity chemical businesses.

The roots of Ineos go back to BP chemical operations in Antwerp, Belgium. Ratcliffe led a management buyout of these operations in 1992, creating the new company Inspec, for which he was managing director until the firm Laporte acquired it in 1998. Ratcliffes group held onto the Antwerp plant and subsequently acquired numerous commodity chemical businesses from firms such as ICI, Dow Chemical, and Degussa.

The deal has led Standard & Poors ratings services to lower its BB long-term corporate credit rating on Ineos to BB&#150;. The acquisition will significantly increase Ineos debt leverage, and the risk associated with combining several companies into one group is expected to be high, credit analyst Khaled Zitouni says.

Andrea V. Borruso, senior consultant at SRI Consulting, sees the Innovene sale as part of a trend&#151;acquisition by primarily financial investors&#151;that began in specialty chemicals and has spread to commodities. This is really changing who the players are in the business, and I think you will see more of this, particularly in anticipation of 2007, 2008, and 2009, when people expect there will be a severe downturn in the West as petrochemical capacity comes onstream in the Middle East and China.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dealmaking slump will continue in 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ineos to buy BP’s chemical unit for $5 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Top 50 U.S. chemical producers of 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE