Invitrogen Hikes Probes Business

Invitrogen has made a series of deals to add to its molecular probes business, which it calls the market leader in organic chemistry-based labeling and detection. The company has acquired Quantum Dot, a supplier of semiconductor nanocrystals used in biomolecular labeling. It has also purchased BioCrystal's BioPixels business, which provides novel coatings and alloys for semiconductor nanocrystals. And it has entered an agreement with Georgia Tech Research Corp. to license metal “nanocluster” technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter