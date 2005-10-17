Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Katrina's Damaging Floodwaters Not as Toxic as Feared

by Bethany Halford
October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Hurricane Aftermath

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, when Lake Pontchartrain breached its levees and filled the low-lying city of New Orleans like a bathtub, public health officials feared floodwaters would expose residents and first responders to a brew of toxic chemicals and pathogenic organisms. A newly published analysis, however, indicates that those floodwaters were no more toxic than the city’s normal storm runoff (Environ. Sci. Technol., published online Oct. 11, dx.doi.org/10.1021/es0518631).

“What we had in New Orleans was basically a year’s worth of storm water flowing through the city in only a few days,” says John H. Pardue, director of the Louisiana Water Resources Research Institute at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. “We still don’t think the floodwaters were safe, but it could have been a lot worse. It was not the chemical catastrophe some had expected,” he adds.

In early September, Pardue and coworkers collected floodwater samples from the city’s West End and Lakeview neighborhoods—an area where rescue efforts led to widespread exposure to floodwaters—and from the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood.

Pardue’s team detected slightly-elevated levels of lead and gasoline, but these were similar to those found in normal storm runoff and did not pose a major threat to human health. They found that the greatest potential risk to human health came from very elevated levels of fecal bacteria, probably from the city’s overwhelmed sewer system.

Pardue notes that the water pumped back into Lake Pontchartrain may pose a threat to aquatic life because of its low oxygen concentration and the presence of heavy metals such as zinc and copper.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hurricane Harvey flushed toxic metals into Houston’s water
Study Warns Of Fracking Water Contaminants
Blood Lead Levels Ebb After Hurricanes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE