Lanxess Debuts Security Aid

Lanxess has developed a luminescent indicator intended to help secure military camps and civilian structures such as railroads, pipelines, and airports. At a testing ground in Germany recently, the firm showed how the weather-resistant chemical can be sprayed onto large areas that need to be monitored. The chemical is invisible to the human eye but glows when exposed to a pulsed laser. Areas of land that have been disturbed by trespassers can be accurately detected with a combination of special lighting and image-processing software, Lanxess says.
