Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Lerman's, Winick's Advocacy Honored

October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Two activists who have long fought for the rights of scientists-especially scientists in the Middle East-have been named recipients of the 2005 Heinz R. Pagels Human Rights of Scientists Award by the New York Academy of Sciences.

The winners are Zafra Lerman, Distinguished Professor of Science and Public Policy and head of the Institute for Science Education & Science Communication at Columbia College, Chicago, and Herman Winick, assistant director and professor emeritus of the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory at Stanford University.

For more than a decade, Lerman, in her role as chair of the Subcommittee on Scientific Freedom & Human Rights of the ACS Committee on International Activities, has stimulated human rights awareness in communities of chemists. She is considered by many to be ACS's leading voice on behalf of the human rights of scientists throughout the world. Lerman has traveled to the former Soviet Union, Russia, Cuba, China, and the Middle East, bringing encouragement to repressed scientists.

In 2003, she worked with the Israel Academy of Science, particularly to allow nine Palestinian scientists to attend a conference that she organized in Malta where scientists from 10 nations in the Middle East met to tackle problems of research and education in the politically and economically troubled region. The second Malta Conference will be next month.

Winick has worked on behalf of the human rights of scientists for more than 25 years. He was one of the original supporters and founders of the Sakharov-Orlov-Sharansky (SOS) group, which opposed the Soviet Union's imprisonment of Andrei Sakharov, Yuri Orlov, and Natan Sharansky in the 1980s.

In the 1990s, he supported the human rights activities of the American Physical Society on behalf of repressed scientists around the world, first as a member, and then as the chair of the APS Committee on International Freedom of Scientists. In the mid-1990s, he conceived the idea of creating a new synchrotron research facility in the Middle East, known as the SESAME project, which would be located in Jordan and actively solicit participants from other regional nations such as Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Syria, and others; it is now operating.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nancy B. Jackson, former president of the American Chemical Society, dies at 65
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Nobel Laureate Ahmed Zewail dies at age 70
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zafra Lerman wins Andrei Sakharov Prize

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE