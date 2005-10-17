Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NSF Sponsors Nanotech Projects

October 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

NSF has announced a pair of initiatives to increase the public’s understanding of nanotechnology and its implications. The first, the Nanoscale Informal Science Education Network, is a $20 million, five-year effort that will disseminate nanotech information through science museums. Led by the Museum of Science in Boston, the Science Museum of Minnesota, and the Exploratorium in San Francisco, the network will be the cornerstone of the agency’s multidisciplinary Nanoscale Science & Engineering Education program. The second initiative, Nanotechnology in Society, is a combination of centers and projects that focus on research, education, and communication of nanotechnology. More than $11 million will be used to set up two new centers at Arizona State University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, to support research and education in this area. The University of South Carolina and Harvard University will also receive about $1.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively, in NSF funding to build on previous projects relating to communication and databank creation

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Virginia drug-making effort gets US funds
Eastman, Chemours work with local universities
NSF Offers $81 Million For Nanotech Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE