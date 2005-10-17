New Products

Chemicals and materials

MEMBRANES For the nutraceutical and industrial biotech markets, ultrafiltration membranes are offered in polyethersulfone and regenerated cellulose, can collect and concentrate extremely small particles and dissolved molecules from fluids, and are available in a broad range of molecular weight cutoffs. Millipore, www.millipore.com

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY For the study of cell cycle transitions in life sciences research, preformulated and standardized product is useful in a wide range of applications including basic research on cell cycle control, apoptosis, and tumorigenesis; clinical cancer studies; and pharmaceutical discovery efforts. Beckman Coulter, www.beckmancoulter.com

TRYPSIN Enzymatically active and resistant to autolysis, chemically modified trypsin is methylated; affinity purified; quality tested for mass spectrometry use; and highly stable, maintaining its activity in severe denaturing buffers or after a prolonged incubation at 37 C. Genotech, www.genotech.com

Literature and services

MATERIALS CATALOG Guide reviews complete list of functional materials products, with each section offering an introduction to the product line and its basic chemistry, followed with a complete list of products in that category. Degussa Goldschmidt Chemical, www.functional-materials.com

UV MANUAL UV-curing equipment manual explains how the various components in ultraviolet curing can cause complications and what can be done to avert the common pitfalls. UV Process Supply, www.uvprocess.com/manuals

ICP SPECTROMETRY Interactive advanced inductively coupled plasma spectrometry program takes the trainee through the primary components of spectrometers, including the various types of torches and detectors, and discusses methods of sample introduction. Academy Savant, www.academysavant.com

Instruments and labware

VERSATILE STOOL Item can be mounted to a wall or other solid vertical surface to provide functional seating for difficult laboratory space and is equipped with a nonskid glide to give the user added steadiness. BioFit Engineered Products, www.biofit.com

CHROMATOGRAPHY FUNNELS Injection-molded funnels are made of chemically resistant, unbreakable, spark-proof, boil-proof, and rust-proof high-density polyethylene and allow for solvents to be delivered from perforations around the side of the funnel, which results in better separation. California Pacific Lab Safety, www.calpaclab.com

TUBING & HOSE Available in multiple specialized grades, silicone tubing and reinforced hose is useful for many applications, such as for medical devices, pharmaceutical product transfer, biological food handling, and chemical transfer. NewAge Industries, www.newageindustries.com

Plant materials and equipment

LEAD MEASUREMENT Lead Measurement Tool evaluates sealing areas for lead on ground and turned surfaces of parts such as engine and gear shafts and flanges to prevent leakage. Measurements are made in about 18 minutes, with the measured roughness values conforming to standards. Metrology Resource, www.metrologyresource.com

LUMINAIRE Product uses a high-intensity discharge bulb that provides an equivalent of 300 W of intense light, which can illuminate large pressurized tanks, pipelines, mixers, and other sanitary vessels; the lights generate little heat and last up to 10,000 hours. L. J. Star Inc., www.ljstar.com

FILTERS Available in fluid-seal or gasket-seal configurations, plastic-framed high-efficiency gas adsorber filters remove hazardous gaseous contaminants from air-handling containment systems and are easy to handle, fully incinerable, and less likely to damage containment bags. Camfil Farr, www.camfilfarr.info

NYLON FITTINGS Made from reinforced nylon, heavy-duty fittings are chemically resistant; handle up to 200 psi and 140 F; are suitable for air, vacuum, and liquid systems; and are suitable for a variety of uses, such as in the pharmaceutical industry. Industrial Specialties Mfg., www.industrialspec.com

New Products is written by Melissa Kuhnell , who can be reached atm_kuhnell@acs.org.