New Lawsuit over Allegra

Another lawsuit has been filed against Barr Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries related to their plans to launch a generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' allergy drug Allegra. Earlier, Sanofi and Albany Molecular Research filed suits against Barr and Teva seeking to block the marketing of the drug. Now, Agvar Chemicals and Ranbaxy Laboratories are suing them, too. They claim they had a deal to supply Barr with fexofenadine, Allegra's active ingredient, but that Barr bartered its exclusivity rights on the drug to Teva, leaving Agvar and Ranbaxy “out in the cold, despite their valuable contributions to the project.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter