New Peroxide Route Advances

DegussaHeadwaters, the joint venture of Degussa and Headwaters, is proceeding with a demonstration plant in Hanau-Wolfgang, Germany, for the direct synthesis of hydrogen peroxide. The plant, which is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2006, follows a pilot plant that has operated since the beginning of the year. Thomas Haas, general manager of DegussaHeadwaters, says, “The technology should be available commercially for any required capacity level from 2007.” The process uses a Headwaters catalyst to combine hydrogen and oxygen (C&EN, Oct. 4, 2004, page 13).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter